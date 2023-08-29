Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Target stores and surrounding businesses reopened Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made to two local Targets, according to Colerain Township Police spokesman Jim Love.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dispatch confirmed that there was a bomb threat at the Anderson Township Target, located at 8680 Beechmont Ave.

Dispatchers say numerous others are also getting these threats.

In addition, the Colerain Township Target, located at 9040 Colerain Ave., received a similar threat as well, Love said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both Targets have been cleared of any threat, police said.

At this time, it is unknown if police have a suspect in custody.

