Records reveal new information in child abuse investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mother is facing charges in connection to a child abuse investigation.

Lashawanda Harris was indicted on five counts of endangering children and one count of obstructing justice, according to court documents.

New information from Cincinnati police records show that one of Harris’ children called 911 to report abuse on July 21.

The child told dispatchers she ran away from her house with her cousin because her mother told her if she found her she was going to “Put her in the trunk of her vehicle, take her elsewhere, and kill her,” the report said.

Police believe Harris hit a child in the face, reports say, and officers found an 8-year-old with facial bruising that day.

In addition, Hamilton County prosecutors claim Harris beat the kids, withheld food from them and took their beds away.

It is unclear where the children are now or how they are doing.

Harris will be back in court on Sept. 15.

