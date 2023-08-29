Remaining dry and cool tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will remain dry and cool tonight. The high today was 81 which is cooler than the normal high of 84. Tonight the low will be 57 with cooler air in low lying valley spots. Be aware of some patchy fog overnight too. The dry weather lasts for the rest of the week. We could see an increase in clouds tomorrow with a weak cold front moving through.

It will get warmer in time for the holiday weekend. The high Saturday through Monday will be near or above 90. At this time it still will remain dry but we will continue to monitor for the chances of rain.

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Idalia which is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane along Florida’s Gulf Coast Wednesday. We already know of several local agencies responding to provide assistance as that storm evolves.

