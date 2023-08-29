Self-pour Over-the-Rhine bar, restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s only pour-your-own drink bar and restaurant is closing in September.

Kathy O’Connell and Brandon Hughes, co-owners of Copper and Flame, located at 1115 Vine St., came to the difficult decision this week to close down the business because “the losses piled up too high,” they wrote on Facebook.

“My pocket is empty. My CCs maxed long ago. I had to tap out,” they said.

The bar opened in June 2021 and featured over 60 taps of beer, wine and cocktails, all of which were poured by the customer and priced by the ounce. The restaurant also offered a rotating menu of street food shareables and main dishes, such as the bacon ranchero burger and the Korean doenjang brussels sprouts.

“I’m more proud of what this team has built than I have words for right now,” the co-owners said. “The awards. The amazing [five-star] reviews. They did that. Chef Alec Thomas. My PIC [partner in crime] Louie Alvarez. Ryan. Ryder. Hannah. Nat. Leigh. Seamus. The entire staff. They built something truly outstanding... because that’s just how they roll.”

Customers flooded Copper and Flame’s comments Saturday after the announcement was made.

“We are losing a phenomenal establishment. The food and the people were top notch,” one person said. “Thank you and your entire team for some great times. We will support your next endeavor.”

This week will be Copper and Flame’s “Farewell Tour” to help “the staff make some money” and to celebrate the restaurant’s accomplishments.

The restaurant’s last day is Saturday, Sept. 2.

