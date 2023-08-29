Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Serial armed robber pleads guilty to murder of Madeira store owner during 2021 crime spree

Willie James Attaway, 32, admitted to murdering the owner of Madeira Beverage, Roop Gupta, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to using a firearm to commit murder and five other robberies, federal authorities announced.

Willie James Attaway, 32, admitted to murdering the owner of Madeira Beverage, Roop Gupta, and committing or attempting four other armed robberies on February 8 and February 9, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said in a news release.

He faces up to 45 years in prison.

“Mr. Gupta’s life ended tragically at the hands of the defendant. That heinous act altered the course of many lives, and it robbed Mr. Gupta, his family, and our community of future opportunities that so many of us take for granted,” said John Nokes, Acting Special Agent in Charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Columbus.

During a two-day crime spree in 2021, Attaway waved a firearm to rob or attempted to rob:

  • Feb. 8 - Shell on S. Mason Montgomery Road in Deerfield Township
  • Feb. 8 - Shell on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
  • Feb. 9 - Madeira Beverage on Kenwood Road in Madeira
  • Feb. 9 - Sunoco on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
  • Feb. 9 - Marathon on North Broadway in Lebanon

At the first robbery, Attaway waved a firearm at two clerks and demanded they empty the cash register which they did, the news release says.

Later that night, at a second Shell station, Attaway brandished a firearm and said he was not afraid to shoot the clerk. The clerk gave Attaway money from the cash register.

On Feb. 9, 2021, federal officials say Attaway went into Madeira Beverage and confronted the store’s owner as Gupta worked behind the counter.

Attaway pointed a firearm at him and then, during a struggle, shot Gupta once in his left abdomen..

Gupta was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but died.

After that evening, Attway went into the Sunoco in Blue Ash, waved a firearm, and demanded that the clerk give up the money in the cash register, which the clerk did, federal officials say.

During the final robbery on Feb. 9, Attaway pointed a firearm at the Marathon clerk and said, “Give me what you got,” the news release says. The clerk reached under the counter, pretending he had a firearm, and Attaway ran away.

An accomplice, Lamond Johnson, 37, remains charged in all 14 counts of the indictment, federal court records show.

