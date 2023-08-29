Thousands of Duke Energy crews mobilize ahead of Idalia landfall

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of Duke Energy crews are headed South ahead of Hurricane Idalia as the utility braces for widespread power outages.

Duke Energy announced Monday it mobilized about 4,500 workers to respond to power disruptions: power line technicians, vegetation workers, damage assessors and support personnel

The crews left early Monday and slept in Valdosta in southern Georgia, according to the utility’s spokeswoman, Sally Thelen.

They are headed Tuesday to The Villages about 45 miles outside of Orlando before being deployed for restoration work, she tells FOX19 NOW.

The National Hurricane Center projects Idalia will pack sustained winds of up to 120 mph, making it a Category 3 storm when it makes landfall Wednesday.

The center of Idalia is expected to hit the “Big Bend” area of the Gulf Coast and threaten central parts of the state like Tampa and Orlando, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

It is projected to cross the Florida peninsula to Georgia and the Carolinas before heading out into the Atlantic Ocean, the weather team says.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

