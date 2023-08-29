Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him,’ pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Aug. 21 for a woman police say ran over her husband twice with a vehicle in an attempt to “eliminate” him.

A judge set a $10,000 bond for Porsha Kaylyn Wilson, 29, Aug. 21. Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Wilson was indicted on one count of felonious assault by a Lucas County grand jury. Court documents show Wilson entered a not-guilty plea on Sept. 6.

Wilson was arrested Aug. 19 after 10 p.m., police records show. She told police that she ran over her husband in the 200 block of South Byrne Road trying to “eliminate him,” officers said in court filings. They didn’t say why.

The man who made the call to 911 says he is a public safety officer with Lucas Metropolitan Housing. He and his partner can be heard stopping Wilson from fleeing before police arrive.

“Ma’am get out of the car now. I need you to sit right where you’re at and don’t move,” said the caller.

Police didn’t release the condition of her husband. Wilson is due back in court on Aug. 28.

