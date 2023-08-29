Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
Jedidiah Marlow, 23, was arrested Sunday after he confessed to drinking prior to a fatal crash...
Court docs: TN man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in Clermont County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Cincinnati police say a person was shot near the Shell gas station in Over-the-Rhine on Sunday...
Police: 1 shot at Shell gas station in OTR
Barbie Burns said her son Seth left behind a one-year-old son. (Son and Seth Burns pictured).
NKY woman speaks out saying her son was shot and killed

Latest News

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21,...
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
The father says his 5-year-old daughter is not supposed to ride a bus home from school.
5-year-old left at bus stop due to after-school program miscommunication, dad says
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Copper and Flame's last day open will be Saturday, Sept. 2, the co-owners announced Saturday.
Self-pour Over-the-Rhine bar, restaurant to permanently close