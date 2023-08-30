13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A three-vehicle crash in Cleves left eight people hospitalized Wednesday morning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a Honda Pilot traveling east on U.S. 50 turned left onto Cooper Road and struck a Hyundai Elantra driven by a 25-year-old woman, said Kyla Woods, a spokeswoman with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honda was driven by a 44-year-old woman with a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy inside, explained Woods.

According to the spokesperson, the 13-year-old was “not restrained” and was ejected from the SUV. Air Care transported her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries where she remains in critical condition.

The 15-year-old boy was also transported to Children’s Hospital for examination, Woods says, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition, the 25-year-old driving the Hyundai sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at UC Medical Center.

Woods says there were three small children inside the woman’s car when the crash occurred. They were transported to Children’s Hospital for evaluation of possible injuries. The sheriff’s office does not have an update on them at this time.

A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, a box truck was hit as a result of the two vehicles colliding, however, the driver was not injured.

Earlier Wednesday, FOX19 NOW received an email from Three Rivers School confirming that several students and a staff member were injured in the crash.

“Our school community truly comes together every time we face sadness. The staff member and the Three Rivers students are currently receiving medical treatment. We will continue to update the school community with any important information as we are made aware,” the email said.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which shut down both sides of U.S. 50 for more than two hours.

U.S. 50 has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.