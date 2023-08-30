23-year-old faces 51 charges in series of thefts using blow torch: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man accused of setting fire to a Bond Hill business and stealing money from several franchises in the Tri-State appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.

Rahim Zanders, 23, is facing 51 charges, including arson, breaking and entering, safecracking and having weapons while under disability, according to court documents.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan set Zanders’ bond at $500,000 straight.

According to several criminal complaints, surveillance footage allegedly caught Zanders breaking into the Hyde Park McDonald’s and using a blow torch to open a safe back in March.

On that same day, Zanders committed a similar crime at the Hyde Park Chipotle, a complaint says.

But court documents indicate that this was not the 23-year-old’s first time breaking in and stealing property.

According to a grand jury indictment, Zanders is accused of breaking and entering into an unknown property in October 2022 with the intent to commit a crime.

On Dec. 20, 2022, he allegedly broke into the Bond Hill Quick Stop, cracked open a safe using an acetylene torch and stole at least $1,000, the indictment states.

Based on FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, a fire started at the business that same evening, engulfing the building in flames.

He continued a similar pattern from the beginning of February and into the beginning of August, court documents indicate.

On Aug. 7, Zanders was arrested after officers found him in possession of a shotgun when he was not legally allowed to own one, the indictment says.

Here is a complete list of his charges:

22 counts of breaking and entering

20 counts of safecracking

Five counts of possessing criminal tools

Three counts of arson

One count of having weapons while under disability

