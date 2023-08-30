Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

23-year-old faces 51 charges in series of thefts using blow torch: Court docs

His bond was set at $500,000
Rahim Zanders, 23, is facing 21 charges including breaking and entering, safecracking,...
Rahim Zanders, 23, is facing 21 charges including breaking and entering, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and possessing a weapon as a felon, according to court documents.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man accused of setting fire to a Bond Hill business and stealing money from several franchises in the Tri-State appeared in Hamilton County Municipal Court Wednesday morning for his arraignment.

Rahim Zanders, 23, is facing 51 charges, including arson, breaking and entering, safecracking and having weapons while under disability, according to court documents.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan set Zanders’ bond at $500,000 straight.

Man arrested, charged with arson stemming from Dec. fire at Bond Hill Quick Stop

According to several criminal complaints, surveillance footage allegedly caught Zanders breaking into the Hyde Park McDonald’s and using a blow torch to open a safe back in March.

On that same day, Zanders committed a similar crime at the Hyde Park Chipotle, a complaint says.

But court documents indicate that this was not the 23-year-old’s first time breaking in and stealing property.

According to a grand jury indictment, Zanders is accused of breaking and entering into an unknown property in October 2022 with the intent to commit a crime.

On Dec. 20, 2022, he allegedly broke into the Bond Hill Quick Stop, cracked open a safe using an acetylene torch and stole at least $1,000, the indictment states.

Based on FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, a fire started at the business that same evening, engulfing the building in flames.

He continued a similar pattern from the beginning of February and into the beginning of August, court documents indicate.

On Aug. 7, Zanders was arrested after officers found him in possession of a shotgun when he was not legally allowed to own one, the indictment says.

Here is a complete list of his charges:

  • 22 counts of breaking and entering
  • 20 counts of safecracking
  • Five counts of possessing criminal tools
  • Three counts of arson
  • One count of having weapons while under disability

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store
Walnut Hills High School is listed as No. 2 among Ohio's top ranked schools, according to U.S...
4 top-ranked Ohio schools are located in Cincinnati area

Latest News

Julie Mastin, of Milford, is accused of breaking into a home and pointing a gun at a juvenile.
Woman accused of pointing fake gun at juvenile in Clermont Co.
Rahim Zanders, 23, arson as well as 21 other charges, including breaking and entering,...
Man arrested, charged with arson stemming from Dec. fire at Bond Hill Quick Stop
Jamarion Jones, 19, was arrested for breaking and entering, safecracking and tampering with...
Police: 19-year-old admits to series of break-ins in Middletown
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog.
Dog warden: Dog poisoning case dismissed, no charges filed