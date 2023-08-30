3 people arrested after road rage shooting in Lawrenceburg

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Three people are now facing charges in connection with a road rage incident in Dearborn County.

Joshua Orrantia, Anthony Boyer, and Ashley Raymer are all facing a list of charges, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Between them, the prosecutor says there are charges of obstruction of justice, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Prosecutor Deddens says there was a road rage shooting on Aug. 7 on US 50 in Lawrenceburg.

The driver in a gray Ford Focus was involved and took off after it happened, the prosecutor explained.

A park ranger later found the car at Versailles State Park, Deddens said.

There was evidence the car had been involved in a shooting, she said Wednesday.

They identified Orrantia as the driver of the car and Boyer as the owner of it, according to Deddens.

They think Orrantia’s girlfriend, Raymer, helped him by dumping the car at the park, the prosecutor said.

Investigators say they arrested Boyer and Raymer on Tuesday.

Orrantia was at a home in Jefferson County and when authorities went there, he took off running into the woods.

They eventually took him into custody, Deddens said.

All three are now in jail, the prosecutor said.

