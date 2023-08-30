8 including student hospitalized after crash near school closes U.S. 50 in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down U.S. 50 in Cleves near Taylor High School early Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Air Care responded to U.S. 50 and Cooper Road shortly after the crash was reported around 7:30 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A silver vehicle struck the side of a black Honda minivan and then the minivan struck a work vehicle, ejecting the female student, according to deputies on the scene from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

All seven people were taken to hospitals in ambulances and the student was flown in the medical helicopter in serious condition, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which shut down both sides of U.S. 50 for more than two hours.

Westbound U.S. 50 remains closed. One lane is now open on the eastbound side.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said she will release more details later Wednesday.

