Air Care responds to crash blocking US 50 in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care is responding to a crash that has shut down U.S. 50 in Cleves, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Cooper Road.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

