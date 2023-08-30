Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Air Care responds to crash blocking US 50 in Cleves

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care is responding to a crash that has shut down U.S. 50 in Cleves, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Cooper Road.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

