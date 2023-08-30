Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai out for season-opener

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai suffered a high ankle sprain in the final preseason game vs. the Washington Commanders. Ossai told the Enquirer he could miss up to four weeks with the injury.

Meaning, he definitely won’t play against the Browns on Sept. 10 and could likely be out for the Week 2 matchup against the Ravens and beyond. Ossai said the doctors will reevaluate his ankle after two weeks. Depending on where he’s at, his timeline could then change.

High ankle sprains can be difficult to recover from. They can range from mild to severe, and depending on the severity of his sprain, it could take weeks.

Since entering the league in 2021, Ossai’s NFL career has been one full of unfortunate injuries. When he’s been able to be on the field, he’s shown flashes of promise. He’s been injured more than he’s played, though. This injury comes at an unfortunate time as Ossai was looking forward to starting a season healthy with no setbacks. After missing all of his rookie season, Ossai had 3.5 sacks last season for the Bengals.

When healthy, Ossai is expected to play a significant role in Cincinnati’s defense as a pass rusher with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Look for rookie first-round pick Myles Murphy to now see more time early on with Ossai’s injury.

Ossai, a third-round draft pick, is entering his third season with the Bengals.

