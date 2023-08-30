Body of missing Middletown man found

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - The body of Middletown man, missing since August 23, has been found, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove says Stavro Ververis was located in his car in Franklin, Ohio on August 30.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer for an autopsy.

Dr. Uptegrove says the cause of death has not been determined and this remains an open investigation.

