Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Caught on camera: Trooper stops fleeing driver on wrong side of busy Arizona freeway

In this video from viewer Katie Peterson, Arizona DPS troopers perform a pit maneuver on the truck that was fleeing from them on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A driver fleeing from Arizona law enforcement ended up going the wrong way on a busy freeway Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper spotted a driver who committed a traffic violation near Chaparral Road while heading north.

The trooper tried to pull the suspect over, but the driver took off. The trooper went after the driver.

A serious crash that caused a pickup truck to land on its roof closed northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Scottsdale on Tuesday during rush hour.

About two miles into the chase, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, which spun around the suspect’s pickup truck. The truck ended up facing south, so the driver sped off in that direction, going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

The trooper continued to chase after the driver.

After about two miles, the driver crashed into several other vehicles and the truck ended up on its roof.

DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said injuries from the incident range from “minor to very serious,” and no troopers were hurt.

The northbound lanes on the freeway are expected to be closed until around 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be patient and expect delays in the area. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Officials say the driver crashed into several other vehicles, and the truck ended up on its...
Officials say the driver crashed into several other vehicles, and the truck ended up on its roof. (Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store

Latest News

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the...
6 regions targeted in biggest drone attack on Russia since it sent troops to Ukraine, officials say
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Idalia strengthens over Gulf of Mexico, now predicted to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane
Coleman Hatfield says it has been a whirlwind of emotions after Cincinnati police say his...
Woman, 8-month-old injured in Westwood hit-and-run, loved one says
FILE - Charred remains of homes are visible following a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22,...
With search efforts in Lahaina nearly complete, authorities turn attention to clearing toxic debris
There are growing concerns that FEMA's disaster relief fund could slip into the red as Florida...
FEMA funding shortage amid mounting disasters