City presents Central Parkway options: Two or four lanes?

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Central Parkway is not too small, too big or just right, city planners told about 150 people Tuesday night as they presented four possible redesign options, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

But none of the four will necessarily resolve the “Goldilocks question,” said Jeff Heimann, project manager for Strand Associates, the architectural firm handling the city’s Central Parkway Reimagined project.

“These are just to spur conversation,” Heimann said of what the city called preliminary designs for Central Parkway between Plum and Liberty streets.

Three of the four would include only one lane, in each direction, for vehicles. All would allow on-street parking. All would provide a raised center median, with more space for pedestrians, bicyclists and landscaping.

Central Parkway currently includes three and four lanes in each direction through those blocks, with irregular space for parking, people on foot and bikes, and trees and other greenery.

Concept 1 includes two lanes for vehicles, 37-foot sidewalks on each side of the street and a 14-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 1 (City of Cincinnati)

Concept 2 includes two lanes for vehicles, sidewalks of 28 and 46 feet, and a 14-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 2 (City of Cincinnati)

Concept 3 includes two lanes for vehicles, sidewalks of 28 feet and a 30-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 3 (City of Cincinnati)

Concept 4 includes four lanes for vehicles, sidewalks of 26 feet and a 14-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 4 (City of Cincinnati)

The city will take public comments on the options through Oct. 1 on its Central Parkway Reimagined website.

