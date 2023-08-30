Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

City presents Central Parkway options: Two or four lanes?

By Patricia Gallagher Newberry
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Central Parkway is not too small, too big or just right, city planners told about 150 people Tuesday night as they presented four possible redesign options, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

But none of the four will necessarily resolve the “Goldilocks question,” said Jeff Heimann, project manager for Strand Associates, the architectural firm handling the city’s Central Parkway Reimagined project.

“These are just to spur conversation,” Heimann said of what the city called preliminary designs for Central Parkway between Plum and Liberty streets.

Three of the four would include only one lane, in each direction, for vehicles. All would allow on-street parking. All would provide a raised center median, with more space for pedestrians, bicyclists and landscaping.

Central Parkway currently includes three and four lanes in each direction through those blocks, with irregular space for parking, people on foot and bikes, and trees and other greenery.

Concept 1 includes two lanes for vehicles, 37-foot sidewalks on each side of the street and a 14-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 1
Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 1(City of Cincinnati)

Concept 2 includes two lanes for vehicles, sidewalks of 28 and 46 feet, and a 14-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 2
Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 2(City of Cincinnati)

Concept 3 includes two lanes for vehicles, sidewalks of 28 feet and a 30-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 3
Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 3(City of Cincinnati)

Concept 4 includes four lanes for vehicles, sidewalks of 26 feet and a 14-foot median.

Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 4
Central Parkway Reimagined Concept 4(City of Cincinnati)

The city will take public comments on the options through Oct. 1 on its Central Parkway Reimagined website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store

Latest News

Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms
The suspect police are searching for is described in court records as around 5′5″ to 5′8″ tall.
St. Bernard police searching for theft suspect who crashed into woman, her grandchild
Pleasant weather here; tracking Hurricane Idalia
Xiu Ming Wu, of New York, is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Warren...
Man accused of setting ex’s home on fire extradited to Warren County