Crash closes US 50 in Cleves, Air Care responds

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that closed U.S. 50 in Cleves Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Cooper Road.

U.S. 50 West is shut down and U.S. 50 E. is down to one lane, police at the scene confirmed. Police also shut down Cooper Road.

It’s not clear when it will reopen, police say.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in a crash where a silver car t-boned a black Honda minivan, which struck a work vehicle.

Police said a student was ejected out of the Black Honda minivan.

A medical helicopter transported seven people to the hospital, police said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.