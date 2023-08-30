Crash closes US 50 in Cleves, Air Care responds

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that closed U.S. 50 in Cleves Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

It was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Cooper Road.

U.S. 50 West is shut down and U.S. 50 E. is down to one lane, police at the scene confirmed. Police also shut down Cooper Road.

It’s not clear when it will reopen, police say.

According to police, three vehicles were involved in a crash where a silver car t-boned a black Honda minivan, which struck a work vehicle.

Police said a student was ejected out of the Black Honda minivan.

A medical helicopter transported seven people to the hospital, police said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and on all of our digital platforms.

