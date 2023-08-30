Dog warden: Dog poisoning case dismissed, no charges filed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Dog Warden closed an investigation on a German Shepard that a Monfort Heights woman said was poisoned by her neighbor.

The woman said her dog got out of her backyard and found his way to food at a neighbor’s house where she says a plate of food was set out on the porch.

According to the woman, the next day she noticed the dog wasn’t “acting like himself” and was vomiting and “stumbling around like he was drunk.”

She took the dog to the vet and she was told her dog had ingested antifreeze.

The investigation found that the dog ingested rodent poison from exterminators treating the home, the Dog Warden confirmed.

The Dog Warden said that no charges would be filed because the investigation found that the dog’s death was accidental.

