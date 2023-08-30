Family, police looking for missing Middletown man

Contests
Police are concerned about the well-being of a man they say has been missing from Middletown since last Thursday, according to the Middletown Division of Police's Facebook page.(Middletown Division of Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A Middletown man has been missing since last week, according to a Facebook post from the Middletown Division of Police.

Stavro Ververis was last seen Thursday, Aug. 23, and needs medication, police say.

Police describe Ververis as 5′10″, 210lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

He drives a silver Ford Explorer with an Ohio license plate that says No 2 Son.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is urged to dial 911.

