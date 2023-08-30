Joe Burrow returns to practice Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice on Wednesday after suffering an calf injury during training camp this summer.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch captured the moment Burrow walked out to the practice field with all of his gear on, the No. 9 jersey, and of course, his signature head band.

Joe Burrow is walking out to practice with all of his gear on. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/Doi52Kl8Bi — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 30, 2023

Rauch also reports the quarterback is not wearing a sleeve on his calf at this practice.

