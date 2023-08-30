Contests
Joe Burrow returns to practice Wednesday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice on Wednesday after suffering an calf injury during training camp this summer.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch captured the moment Burrow walked out to the practice field with all of his gear on, the No. 9 jersey, and of course, his signature head band.

Rauch also reports the quarterback is not wearing a sleeve on his calf at this practice.

