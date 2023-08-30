Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get their kids to school if bus drivers go on strike.

Bus drivers for Lakota Local Schools are part of the Teamsters Local 100 union. They are preparing to vote on a contract between the union and Lakota School’s contracted transportation provider, Petermann.

If the contract is not approved, then bus drivers could go on strike as early as Friday.

According to the union president Bill Davis, the contract between Petermann and the bus drivers’ union expired on June 30.

Since then, Davis says negotiations have taken place three times in June and four to five times in both July and August.

Now, the union president says Petermann’s latest contract offer is their “last, best, and final offer.”

Davis says the union wants more pay to offset inflation, but the negotiations are currently focusing on technology and discipline as bus drivers are increasingly videotaped.

Davis says the union wants a level playing field for employees to do their jobs without having to look over their shoulders every day.

The teamsters union will vote Thursday, and Davis says the committee negotiating the contract is going to recommend that union voters do not accept the offered contract.

If the offered contract is accepted, come Friday morning, there might not be bus drivers to get students to school.

“My husband and I will just have to call in and go in late,” said Lakota Local Schools parent Kelly Wilson. “Hopefully, we can find some other parents that we can rally together with and carpool and pull some things together to get here.”

Wilson, who has three kids in the Lakota district, says she has been emailed by the district about the possible bus driver strike.

According to the district’s website, students will not be marked tardy or absent if they are unable to find transportation to school during the bus driver strike.

“My freshman, half of the day he comes over to the main campus, he has class over here, he comes on the activity bus after school and so in the email, it says all of those things would be impacted,” said Wilson.

The potential strike would impact more than just students getting to and from school. It would also impact after-school sports.

Lakota East High School plays an away game this Friday. The school’s athletic department says they need four buses to take the team to the game.

The athletic department said they are exploring different options, such as players driving themselves to away games.

