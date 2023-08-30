Man sentenced for 2 deadly shootings, including one outside Oakley Target

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of killing someone outside of the Oakley Target in 2022 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and weapon charges in two separate shootings.

Anthony McIntosh appeared in Hamilton County Court on Wednesday for his plea hearing, where the family of the Target victim, Alias Phillips, 24, took the stand.

Hamilton County prosecutors say McIntosh and Phillips had a “verbal altercation” inside the store, which led to the shooting.

McIntosh waited for Phillips to walk out of the store, and when he did, he chased him in the parking lot while shooting a gun at him, prosecutors said.

Phillips, who owns a gun, returned fire in self-defense.

The 24-year-old was shot in the back of the head and later died at the hospital.

In 2021, McIntosh was charged in connection with a shooting that killed Diantes Kemper in College Hill, according to police.

Kemper’s family members spoke in court during Wednesday’s hearing.

“I was in the car when my son got gunned down. Me and him and his grandson and they did not care after my son was killed. We got out of the car and they were still shooting at a 4-year-old and 60-year-old woman. A person like that should not be able to walk the streets.”

Another family member said, “I don’t see why he should have a release date being the monster that he is that took my son and I pray to God that every day he’s in jail, he gets what he needs, which he shouldn’t even get to live.”

The judge sentenced McIntosh to 21 to 26.5 years.

