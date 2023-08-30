Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man sentenced for 2 deadly shootings, including one outside Oakley Target

The judge sentenced the man to 21 to 26.5 years.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of killing someone outside of the Oakley Target in 2022 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and weapon charges in two separate shootings.

Anthony McIntosh appeared in Hamilton County Court on Wednesday for his plea hearing, where the family of the Target victim, Alias Phillips, 24, took the stand.

Hamilton County prosecutors say McIntosh and Phillips had a “verbal altercation” inside the store, which led to the shooting.

McIntosh waited for Phillips to walk out of the store, and when he did, he chased him in the parking lot while shooting a gun at him, prosecutors said.

Phillips, who owns a gun, returned fire in self-defense.

The 24-year-old was shot in the back of the head and later died at the hospital.

In 2021, McIntosh was charged in connection with a shooting that killed Diantes Kemper in College Hill, according to police.

Kemper’s family members spoke in court during Wednesday’s hearing.

“I was in the car when my son got gunned down. Me and him and his grandson and they did not care after my son was killed. We got out of the car and they were still shooting at a 4-year-old and 60-year-old woman. A person like that should not be able to walk the streets.”

Another family member said, “I don’t see why he should have a release date being the monster that he is that took my son and I pray to God that every day he’s in jail, he gets what he needs, which he shouldn’t even get to live.”

The judge sentenced McIntosh to 21 to 26.5 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store
Walnut Hills High School is listed as No. 2 among Ohio's top ranked schools, according to U.S...
4 top-ranked Ohio schools are located in Cincinnati area

Latest News

Joshua Orrantia, Anthony Boyer, and Ashley Raymer are all facing a list of charges, according...
3 people arrested after road rage shooting in Lawrenceburg
A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Jamarion Jones, 19, was arrested for breaking and entering, safecracking and tampering with...
Police: 19-year-old admits to series of break-ins in Middletown
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze when reporters are asking questions following an event...
Sen. McConnell appears to freeze again while answering questions in NKY