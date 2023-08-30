Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Massive meteor lights up the sky

Take a Look at This: A massive meteor lights up the sky; tons of trash are pulled from the ocean. CNN, WBBM, PREFONTED AMS, THE OCEAN CLEANUP, COMED
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bright, fiery meteor turned night to day as it rocketed across the western U.S., and the incredible atmospheric event was caught on camera.

The huge fireball Sunday was shared with the American Meteorological Society by residents in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, Wyoming and Utah.

NASA’s Meteor Watch estimated it was traveling at roughly 41,000 miles per hour as it ripped across the sky, illuminating the darkness.

They also received reports of loud booms and shaking in the areas, likely caused by shockwaves from the astonishing atmospheric event.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store
Walnut Hills High School is listed as No. 2 among Ohio's top ranked schools, according to U.S...
4 top-ranked Ohio schools are located in Cincinnati area
Two medical helicopters responded to a crash that closed the AA Highway for several hours...
2 drivers airlifted to hospital from AA Hwy crash

Latest News

Chris Begley died after working for UPS for nearly three decades.
UPS worker collapses in sweltering heat during route, dies days later
WATCH LIVE: Judge to say if final Wagner trial will be moved out of Pike County
FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. U.S....
Judge enters default judgment against Giuliani in defamation lawsuit from Georgia election workers