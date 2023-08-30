Norfolk Southern fights subpoena for derailment consultant’s records

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attorneys for Norfolk Southern Corp. want a federal judge to block plaintiffs including property owners impacted by the East Palestine derailment from subpoenaing a third-party consultant, newly filed court records show.

This is the latest development in one of the lawsuits against the railroad over the Feb. 3 derailment that caused a massive fire and toxic chemical spill.

The lawsuit is a consolidation of 31 separate lawsuits filed against Norfolk Southern, alleging the derailment was preventable and caused a major health and environmental crisis.

Norfolk Southern also faces another consolidated lawsuit from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

In the mass class action, attorneys for Norfolk Southern Corp. claim the records of the consultant, who is helping to set up a program for repaying the plaintiffs, are private.

The 50-car train was carrying hazardous materials to Pennsylvania when it wrecked and caught fire, forcing evacuations.

Authorities monitoring the scene were worried about the risk of explosions. A controlled release of a toxic and flammable gas called vinyl chloride was conducted on Feb. 6.

The plaintiffs say that was the cheaper, less safe way to contain the damage, releasing the chemicals, instead of safely and properly cleaning up the spill.

Residents had to evacuate and those within a 3-mile radius had to shelter in place when toxic chemicals like vinyl chloride spilled and now residents are worried about their health risks from exposure, environmental impact and economic impacts of evacuating, court records show.

Spilled chemicals killed 3,500 fish in streams, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. One of the lawsuits claims thousands of residents from Ohio to Pennsylvania could have been exposed to toxic chemicals.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages and other actions in addition to class action status.

The railroad’s lawyers have asked the judge to dismiss the mass class action lawsuit.

Norfolk Southern has worked to remove contaminants from the ground and streams and monitor air quality. They also say they spent millions on evacuation costs and to create a community fund, court records show.

The railroad’s attorneys also wrote that they are not responsible for cause of the derailment, the first rail car didn’t belong to their company and the plaintiffs’ claims are not legally strong enough to merit the suit proceeding.

“Nor did Norfolk Southern construct the wheel bearing that allegedly ‘overheated’ and ‘caused the train to derail,” their lawyers wrote in a memo to the court supporting their motion to dismiss.

“Norfolk Southern, as a common carrier, was required by federal law to transport vinyl chloride, a hazardous chemical with numerous industrial uses.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.