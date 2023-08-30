Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Pleasant and dry weather continues

The latest on Hurricane Idalia
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cold front is moving through the Tri-State this evening. However, we expect to remain dry despite the front. Behind that front will be a slight cooldown and dry air too. Tonight will be slightly cooler with a low of 57.

Wednesday will be dry and pleasant. High 77. Temperatures will begin to warm Thursday but especially this weekend. The high Friday will be 87 and we will return to the 90s this weekend. It looks like another heat wave will be upon us for the Labor Day weekend. It will remain dry with no rainfall expected through the first part of next week.

HURRICANE IDALIA: As of 10pm, Idalia is a strong category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110mph. Category 3 begins at 111mph. The National Hurricane Center says catastrophic storm surge will be likely in this storm. It is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm. The storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rain could be deadly for those that do not evacuate. The hurricane will then move through Georgia and the Carolinas this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store

Latest News

Quiet weather in the Tri-Stat as we track Idalia
Pleasant weather here; tracking Hurricane Idalia
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Pleasant weather continues
logo
Another Pleasant Afternoon