Pleasant weather here at home; Idalia weakens to a Tropical Storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a cool day with many areas staying the 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 55.

Thursday will be cool and mostly sunny with a high of 79. Friday we begin a warming trend with a high of 86. Saturday is a busy day in the Tri-State with UC Football at home, FC Cincinnati and the Reds playing at home. It will be warmer with a high near 90.

Sunday we begin another heat wave with temperatures at or above 90 through the middle of next week at least. We still don’t see any significant chances for rain at this time. Sunday is Riverfest with fireworks and the rubber duck regatta. The weather looks great!

TRACKING IDALIA: Idalia made landfall before 8am in Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds as high as 125mph. It is now a tropical storm with sustained winds of 70mph. It is expected to impact the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow morning before moving out to sea.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.