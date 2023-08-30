Contests
Police: Investigation underway after 19-year-old admits to series of break-ins

Jamarion Jones, 19, was arrested for breaking and entering, safecracking and tampering with evidence Tuesday, Middletown Police said.(Middletown City Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a coin laundry business in Middletown, according to police.

On Aug. 29, police say they were called to The Laundry Spot located in the 4300 block of Lewis Street after a report that the laundromat had been broken into.

Officers said the front door’s glass was broken out and the safe had been opened.

An officer and her K9 partner tracked 19-year-old Jamarion Jones and took him into custody at the Middletown City Jail, police said.

Jones was charged with breaking and entering, safecracking and tampering with evidence, according to police.

Authorities say that during Jones’ interview, he confessed to breaking into other businesses on Breiel Boulevard since August 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.

The Middletown Division of Police is continuing this investigation.

