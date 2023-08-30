Sarasota Police announce road closures due to Idalia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have announced several road closures due to flooding in the area and high tide is expected to make more problems as the day goes on.
The following roads are closed:
Ringling Causeway Bridge
Main St and Gulfstream Ave
Fruitville Rd and U.S. 41
1st St and Pineapple Ave
Pineapple Ave and Palm Ave
Gulfstream Ave and Pineapple Ave
Siesta Bridge at Siesta Dr
