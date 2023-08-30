Sarasota Police announce road closures due to Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have announced several road closures due to flooding in the area and high tide is expected to make more problems as the day goes on.

The following roads are closed:

Ringling Causeway Bridge

Main St and Gulfstream Ave

Fruitville Rd and U.S. 41

1st St and Pineapple Ave

Pineapple Ave and Palm Ave

Gulfstream Ave and Pineapple Ave

Siesta Bridge at Siesta Dr

