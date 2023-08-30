Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As expected after Hurricane Idalia, flood warnings have been issued for roadways across Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte Counties.

Sarasota Police are asking drivers to stay home as coastal roadways and the majority of the Sarasota Bayfront is closed due to flooding.

Officers have shut down US 41 from Fruitville Road to Main Street for your safety.

High tide is going to cause issues this afternoon as well. If you don’t have to be out on the roadways, stay home. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH HIGH WATER.

