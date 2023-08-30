Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new inclusive playground in the community. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV staff, Cameron Murray and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Sisters in West Virginia raised money with their lemonade stand to help fund an inclusive playground.

The three sisters presented a $1,346 check to the Bridgeport City Council on Monday. They raised the funds in just two hours with their lemonade stand.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super-duper excited when we made more than $1,000!” Annabel Francis, one of the sisters, said.

The Francis sisters named Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience working lemonade stands in the past, but this time all the profits would help fund the future Meadowbrook Charity Children’s Playground at the Bridge Sports Complex.

“They decided together to donate the money for a good cause. So, they came up with the idea to help with the playground and they went full force,” Hannah Francis, the girls’ mother, said.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood while their parents and neighbors shared photos online regarding the lemonade stand.

“It’s heartwarming for our community that we have people come together and help benefit some underserved populations,” said Joe Shuttleworth, director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A death investigation is underway at a home on Powderhorn Drive in Union Township.
Police: Man responsible for Union Township murder dead; court docs say he confessed
The Anderson Township Target received a bomb threat on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the...
Police: Target, surrounding businesses reopen after bomb threats
A Monfort Heights woman says her neighbor poisoned and killed her dog Loki.
Woman says neighbor poisoned, killed her German Shepherd
The small business owner in Butler County says he was rushed to the hospital and treated for a...
Small business owner ‘distraught,’ says he was assaulted outside store

Latest News

Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms
A cat was rescued amid the tragedy of a major apartment complex fire in Wisconsin.
Cat rescued amid tragedy of apartment fire
Concept 4 includes four lanes for vehicles, sidewalks of 26 feet and a 14-foot median.
City presents Central Parkway options: Two or four lanes?
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge