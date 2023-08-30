Skyline Chili x Bengals: Fans can now collect limited-edition player cups

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Gamedeys” are back, and Cincinnati Bengals fans have the opportunity to collect a limited edition souvenir each week.

Skyline Chili is now one of the official partners of the Bengals, and to celebrate, they are releasing specialty player cups from now until the beginning of October.

Each week, a new cup will feature a different player. In total, there will be six cups.

Here is the cup release schedule:

Week 1: Aug. 24-30 - Joe Burrow

Week 2: Aug. 31-Sept. 6 - Mike Hilton

Week 3: Sept. 7-13 - Ja’Marr Chase

Week 4: Sept. 14-20 - Logan Wilson

Week 5: Sept. 21-27 - Tee Higgins

Week 6: Sept. 28-Oct. 4 - DJ Reader

Find out which Skyline’s are participating here.

From now until Oct. 4, Skyline Chili is selling limited-edition Bengals cups at participating locations. (Provided: Skyline Chili)

