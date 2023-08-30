Skyline Chili x Bengals: Fans can now collect limited-edition player cups
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Gamedeys” are back, and Cincinnati Bengals fans have the opportunity to collect a limited edition souvenir each week.
Skyline Chili is now one of the official partners of the Bengals, and to celebrate, they are releasing specialty player cups from now until the beginning of October.
Each week, a new cup will feature a different player. In total, there will be six cups.
Here is the cup release schedule:
- Week 1: Aug. 24-30 - Joe Burrow
- Week 2: Aug. 31-Sept. 6 - Mike Hilton
- Week 3: Sept. 7-13 - Ja’Marr Chase
- Week 4: Sept. 14-20 - Logan Wilson
- Week 5: Sept. 21-27 - Tee Higgins
- Week 6: Sept. 28-Oct. 4 - DJ Reader
Find out which Skyline’s are participating here.
