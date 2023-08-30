St. Bernard police searching for theft suspect who crashed into woman, her grandchild

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The St. Bernard Police Department is trying to identify a suspect accused of stealing tequila and then crashing into a vehicle occupied by a woman and her grandchild.

Earlene Newton says she was sitting in her SUV in the parking lot at Shurfine Foods on Aug. 26 when she saw a man walk into the store.

“I was waiting for my daughter to come out of the grocery store, and I was sitting in the car because my grandbaby was asleep,” explained Newton.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a white hat, blue shirt, and ripped jeans.

The police report says the man stole a bottle of tequila and ran out of the store.

Newton saw the man running to the parking lot with a store clerk chasing after him.

The video from the store shows the suspect getting into a Nissan SUV and nearly hitting the store clerk.

“And I’m screaming, ‘get out the way, get out the way,’ and the guy was like trying to run him over,” explained Newton. “The guy who was driving put the car in reverse, bumped the car real hard, and pulled off.”

The driver had hit Newtown’s SUV with her sleeping grandchild inside.

“It was very scary because it was such a hard impact and knowing she was sitting in the backseat and it woke her up,” said Newton. “I just jumped out of the car, tried to get the door open to check on her as fast as I could.”

Newton said the impact was enough to injure her.

“My neck and my shoulder and my lower back are in pain, so I did go to the doctor today and got some prescriptions and everything,” said Newton.

Police think the Nissan the suspect drove off in is stolen because there wasn’t a license plate and it had two broken rear windows.

There were also at least two other men inside the Nissan SUV, police said.

“The way I’ve seen in the news with shootings and everything, all I can do is just be grateful we didn’t get hurt as bad as we could have,” said Newton.

The grandmother says they are taking her grandchild to the doctor on Wednesday to make sure she is okay.

The suspect police are searching for is described in court records as around 5′5″ to 5′8″ tall.

Call the St. Bernard Police Department at 513-242-2727 if you have information.

