Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity

Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.(Ebel Media via 450 North Brewing)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (Gray News) – Nothing says it’s October like corn mazes and beer festivals, and one event in Indiana is combining the two for the ultimate fall experience.

Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre cornfield in Columbus, Indiana, and is hosted by 450 North Brewing. Guests can walk through the corn maze all while enjoying the experience of a traditional beer festival.

The event will welcome more than 100 breweries representing 30 states from all over the country, and even one brewer from Greece.

Guests will receive unlimited beer samples all day long and can enjoy live music and food from local food trucks.
Guests will receive unlimited beer samples all day long and can enjoy live music and food from local food trucks.(Lauren Solomon/450 North Brewing)

This year marks the event’s sixth anniversary. It will be held Oct. 7.

According to 450 North Brewing, the Corn Maze Beer Fest is one of (if not the) largest beer festivals in the state of Indiana.

This year’s festival theme is “fiesta,” and the event plans to feature local Hispanic dancers and a mariachi band.

Limited-edition beers made by 450 North Brewing for the event will include a Mexican lager, Mexican chocolate stout, and fruited sours made with a variety of popular Mexican fruits like prickly pear, dragon fruit, and papaya.

This year marks the event's sixth anniversary. It will be held Oct. 7.
This year marks the event’s sixth anniversary. It will be held Oct. 7.(450 North Brewing)

Guests will receive unlimited beer samples all day long and can enjoy live music and food from local food trucks.

All attendees must be over 21.

Tickets are expected to sell out prior to the event and will not be available for purchase the day of.

For more event details and to buy tickets, visit 450 North Brewing’s website here.

