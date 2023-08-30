Three Rivers School students, staff member hospitalized after crash closes U.S. 50 in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A student was ejected from a vehicle Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash hospitalized seven others in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

An email from Three Rivers School sent to FOX19 NOW confirmed that several students and a staff member were injured in the crash.

“Our school community truly comes together every time we face sadness. The staff member and the Three Rivers students are currently receiving medical treatment. We will continue to update the school community with any important information as we are made aware,” the email said.

According to Hamilton County dispatchers, Air Care responded to U.S. 50 and Cooper Road shortly after the crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

A silver vehicle struck the side of a black Honda minivan and then the minivan struck a work vehicle, ejecting the female student, deputies at the scene said.

All seven people were taken to hospitals in ambulances and the student was flown in the medical helicopter in serious condition, the deputies explained.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, which shut down both sides of U.S. 50 for more than two hours.

U.S. 50 has since reopened.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said she will release more details later Wednesday.

