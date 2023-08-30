Video: First responders rescue person trapped in basement during Hamilton Township fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - Recently released body cam footage from the Hamilton Township Police Department shows a rescue of someone trapped in the basement of a home.

Police and Hamilton Township Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire reported on Whalen Lane near Foster-Maineville Road, Saturday afternoon, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department’s Facebook page.

In the nearly 10-minute-long video, firefighters break a basement window to gain access to the victim and are heard calling out to them to move toward the window to be rescued.

“Is there somebody else upstairs?” a responder asks the woman in the basement.

“Yes, my roommate is upstairs,” the woman said.

Meanwhile, bodycam footage also shows that when an officer opened the front door, he was overcome with smoke.

Police said that contrary to the information they were given, no one else was inside the home at the time.

Responders were able to rescue the victim from the basement.

The police department said that no one was seriously injured.

Watch the body cam footage below:

