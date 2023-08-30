Woman, 8-month-old injured in Westwood hit-and-run, loved one says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that sent a mother to the hospital and injured her 8-month-old son in Westwood.

Coleman Hatfield says it has been a whirlwind of emotions after Cincinnati police say his girlfriend, 26-year-old Cheyanne Alcorn, and the couple’s son, Coleman Jr., were hit by a driver near the intersection of Glenmore Avenue and Montana Avenue on Monday.

“She said they were going to walk to the store,” recalls Hatfield. “I said, ‘Okay, I’m about to go to work. Gave them kisses, and they left, and as I was about to head down the stairs for work, she called and said, ‘Hey, we just got hit.’ We’re laying in the street.’”

Hatfield says his girlfriend and son were in front of the UDF a few yards away from their home when the driver hit them.

Eight-month-old Coleman Jr. was taken to Cincinnati Children’s as a precaution, while Alcorn ended up at UC Medical Center with multiple broken bones.

“They were crossing the street in the crosswalk, and I guess the guy didn’t want to wait,” said Hatfield. “He went ahead and turned. She pushed the stroller to get him out of the way, and he hit her. Smashed her knee up and broke both her tibia and fibula. It’s definitely been a horrible experience.”

Hatfield says the ordeal has been nothing short of a nightmare. One that he says brought up a painful experience from his childhood.

“She is distraught and in pain at the hospital,” said Hatfield. “It just compounded things for me because when I was four, my brother was hit and killed by a car in front of me.”

Hatfield hopes justice will be served against the driver who caused his family’s terror, anguish, and misfortune.

“No slap on the wrist, no plea deal, none of that stuff,” Hatfield says. “You did it. Go to prison. Go and sit down somewhere and think about what you did.”

Cincinnati police said they have not made any arrests yet but have a vehicle of interest in the case. They say it is a possible gray SUV.

