Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman accused of pointing fake gun at juvenile in Clermont Co.

Julie Mastin is accused of breaking into a home and pointing a fake gun at a minor.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Milford woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and pointed a fake gun at a juvenile on Sunday, Clermont County court documents show.

Detectives believe Julie Mastin went to a home on Oakcrest Court uninvited and cornered a minor in the garage.

They say the minor knows Mastin because he used to have a relationship with the suspect’s daughter.

According to investigators, the woman pulled out a toy gun that looked like a real one, and pointed it at the victim.

She then said, “You’re next,” and pulled the trigger, records say.

When the victim heard the gun click, he dropped to the ground and started recording on his phone, he said to police.

Police say the juvenile feared for his life.

Mastin’s bond was set at $50,000 Wednesday.

