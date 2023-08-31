Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

A chilly evening on tap

Plus the latest on Tropical Storm Idalia
By Ashley Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a cool day with many areas staying the 70s this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and cool with a low of 54. The normal low for this time of year is 63 and the high is 84. Today’s high was only 75 at CVG. Make sure you check out the super blue moon (a larger, full moon and the second one this month) tonight with clear skies!

Thursday will be cool and mostly sunny with a high of 78. Friday we begin a warming trend with a high of 86. Saturday is a busy day in the Tri-State with UC Football at home, FC Cincinnati and the Reds playing at home. It will be warmer with a high near 91.

Sunday we begin another heat wave with temperatures at or above 90 through the middle of next week at least. We still don’t see any significant chances for rain at this time. Sunday is Riverfest with fireworks and the rubber duck regatta. The weather looks great!

TRACKING IDALIA: Idalia made landfall before 8am in Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds as high as 125mph. It is now a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60mph. It is expected to impact the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow morning before moving out to sea.

