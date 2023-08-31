Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Commission releases wagering catalog for Kentucky sports betting

Another step forward for sports betting in Kentucky.
Another step forward for sports betting in Kentucky.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The wagering catalog for sports betting in Kentucky was released Thursday morning, which includes all of the details bettors will need to know.

In just one week, wagerers will be able to place their bets in person as early as 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.

“Excitement for sports wagering is building as we are just one week away from opening retail locations and one month from opening mobile applications for sports wagering,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kentuckians now know where they can place a bet and the type of sporting events and wagers that licensees can offer.”

Kentucky announces dates for start of sports betting

The wagering catalog has a laundry list of sports people can bet on, including fan-favorites like NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA and NCAA sports.

Other sports Kentuckians can bet on are eSports, boxing, the Olympics (including the trials), hockey, motorsports and several more.

Types of wagers offered are listed below and can be defined in the sports wagering administrative regulations.

  • Single game bets
  • Teaser bets
  • Parlays
  • Over-under bets
  • Money like bets
  • Pools
  • In-game wagering
  • In-play bets
  • Proposition bets
  • Straight bets

On Sept. 28, wagerers can begin placing sports bets on select apps at 6 a.m.

Mobile sports betting in Kentucky won’t be ready for start of NFL, college football

“With the sports wagering catalog, bettors can start planning their bets,” said Public Protection Cabinet Secretary and Sports Wagering Advisory Council member Ray Perry.

According to the governor’s office, the new law is expected to help increase Kentucky’s revenue by $23 million every year once it is fully implemented. Right now, the state is using a “tiered” plan to make sure they can still work out the logistics before it betting is fully underway.

For more information on sports betting in the Commonwealth, visit the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash
Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms
You won't need a telescope or binoculars to view the blue supermoon this week, according to...
Here’s when you can see a ‘once-in-a-blue-moon’ event

Latest News

Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS
Robert Gale, 54, was arrested Wednesday for having weapons under disability, records show.
Officers arrest convicted rapist for allegedly buying, trading guns
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year
A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.
Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash