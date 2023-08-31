Commission releases wagering catalog for Kentucky sports betting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The wagering catalog for sports betting in Kentucky was released Thursday morning, which includes all of the details bettors will need to know.

In just one week, wagerers will be able to place their bets in person as early as 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.

“Excitement for sports wagering is building as we are just one week away from opening retail locations and one month from opening mobile applications for sports wagering,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “Kentuckians now know where they can place a bet and the type of sporting events and wagers that licensees can offer.”

The wagering catalog has a laundry list of sports people can bet on, including fan-favorites like NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA and NCAA sports.

Other sports Kentuckians can bet on are eSports, boxing, the Olympics (including the trials), hockey, motorsports and several more.

Types of wagers offered are listed below and can be defined in the sports wagering administrative regulations.

Single game bets

Teaser bets

Parlays

Over-under bets

Money like bets

Pools

In-game wagering

In-play bets

Proposition bets

Straight bets

On Sept. 28, wagerers can begin placing sports bets on select apps at 6 a.m.

“With the sports wagering catalog, bettors can start planning their bets,” said Public Protection Cabinet Secretary and Sports Wagering Advisory Council member Ray Perry.

According to the governor’s office, the new law is expected to help increase Kentucky’s revenue by $23 million every year once it is fully implemented. Right now, the state is using a “tiered” plan to make sure they can still work out the logistics before it betting is fully underway.

For more information on sports betting in the Commonwealth, visit the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website.

