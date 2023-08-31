Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Dead dog found in freezer, 19 others rescued from hoarding situation

A tip led the Hamilton County Dog Warden’s Office to the home, where found dogs and cats.
A tip led the Hamilton County Dog Warden’s Office to the home, where found dogs and cats.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ADDYSTON, Ohio (WXIX) - More than 20 animals were rescued from an Addyston home in what officials describe as a hoarding situation.

Earlier this week, the Hamilton County Dog Warden’s Office got a tip about possibly abandoned dogs at a house on Main Street.

“From officers’ point of view, they could see some animals through the windows living in deplorable conditions,” said Troy Taylor, who is with the dog warden’s office.

Officers obtained a search warrant Wednesday.

They found 19 dogs, six puppies, a cat, and a kitten when they went inside.

“Some didn’t have food or water and were chained to the wall,” Taylor explained. “Well, what we found was feces all over the floor trash, garbage, and debris. Typical hoarding situation.”

Officers also found a dead dog wrapped in plastic bags in a deep freezer, according to Taylor.

Taylor says they are trying to see if there are more dead dogs on the property because the tipster claims dogs are buried in shallow graves in the backyard.

“Still continuing the investigation,” said Taylor. “We’re still looking at some certain areas in there to just validate that information.”

Some of the dogs are malnourished because they were not given food or water, Taylor added.

He says the owner was not staying in the home, but her son was.

“The mother had knee surgery and had been staying in Indiana at the time,” said Taylor. “The son was supposedly still living here. Although, he had not been here for several days.

Neighbor Robin Victor says she is relieved the dogs were rescued because she would often hear them barking, not knowing how many were inside.

“Never see them out, ever,” said Victor. “And I want to say the last three or four years, no dogs have been out except for maybe two.”

A spokesperson for the SPCA says they are unsure when the dogs will be up for adoption because they need to go through medical and behavioral evaluations.

