The Eras Tour is heading to theaters this year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you thought the Eras Tour was hitting its plateau, you might want to think again.

Well-renowned singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced Thursday morning that the now-international tour will be on the big screen.

Swifties can experience (or re-experience) the legendary performance in theaters as soon as Oct. 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift tweeted. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

Fans can wait in line to buy tickets on AMC Theaters’ website for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” Each adult ticket is $19.89, plus tax, and children and seniors can get in for $13.13, plus tax.

Four AMC Theaters in the Tri-State Area will be showing the concert film.

AMC West Chester 18

AMC Newport on the Levee 20

AMC DINE-IN Anderson Towne Center 9

AMC CLASSIC Hamilton 8

While the announcement may be a surprise for some, most Swifties could smell a movie in the making during the pop singer’s performances in Los Angeles. Fans noticed several camera crews near the catwalk, backstage and taking videos of the crowd throughout the show.

TMZ reported speculation of a documentary at the beginning of August.

This will not be the first time Swift has made a movie based on one of her tours.

In 2018, the musical icon came out with the “Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour,” where she performed an album that discussed, not only her “bad reputation,” but also some of her darkest moments.

Two years later, Swift came out with a documentary, “Miss Americana,” where she set the record straight about the rumors, the lies, the things she struggled with in the making of 1989 and Reputation, and even hardships she faced when she was first starting out in the music industry.

As of now, Swift says the Eras Tour movie will only hit North American theaters on Oct. 13.

