Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious...
According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was ejected and seven other people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down...
13-year-old ejected from vehicle, 7 hospitalized in Cleves crash
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans stands on some black mulch from a front loader's bucket near...
Ohio Attorney General files contempt charges against Doug Evans ‘polluter for failure to clean up site’
Parents in the Lakota Local School District could be faced with trying to figure out how to get...
Tri-State school district could be without bus drivers by Friday as strike looms
You won't need a telescope or binoculars to view the blue supermoon this week, according to...
Here’s when you can see a ‘once-in-a-blue-moon’ event
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

"US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road will be closed for an extended period of time while we investigate...
‘Serious crash’ closes Warren County road, delays school traffic
This July 16, 1945, file photo, shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at...
Top prosecutors back compensation for those sickened by US nuclear weapons testing
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Liberal groups seek to use the Constitution’s insurrection clause to block Trump from 2024 ballots
Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say