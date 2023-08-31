Fatal motorcycle crash closes Warren County road, delays school traffic

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The serious crash that is blocking a busy Warren County road and delaying traffic to Little Miami Schools is now a fatal one, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

A male died at Bethesda North Hospital due to a motorcycle crash on Stubbs Mills Road in Hamilton Township, a coroner’s report shows. His name is not being released until his next of kin is notified.

Two main routes in the township, US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road, closed shortly after the crash was reported at 5:15 a.m., Warren County dispatchers say.

Police wrote in a tweet earlier Thursday the crash would cause “significant delays” for Little Miami Local Schools.

Officials at Little Miami Local Schools wrote in a Facebook post this was a multi-vehicle crash that closed US 22/3 between Zoar Road and Hopewell Vly Drive.

“This will impact drivers and buses getting to the high school and middle school this morning. Please use alternative routes like Foster Maineville Rd to Morrow-Cozaddale Rd. OR If you take 22/3, you can turn Right at Zoar, Left at Ford and then Left at Morrow Cozzaddale,” the post reads.

At 7 a.m., the district put out an update saying U.S. 22/3 is now only closed between Zoar Road and Classicway Boulevard.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the police for an update and will continue to update this breaking story.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE 🚨



US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road will be closed for an extended period of time while we investigate a serious automobile crash. Motorists should seek alternative routes. This road closure will significantly impact @LM_Schools traffic. @ODOT_Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/cepaSkUSSo — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 31, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.