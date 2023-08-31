FC Cincinnati clinches MLS Cup playoff berth in comeback win at Atlanta United

ATLANTA (ENQUIRER) - A road match at Atlanta United FC on a synthetic playing surface hasn’t historically been a winning recipe for FC Cincinnati. Then again, 2023 has been a year of “firsts” and “bests” for FCC, so why not make that combination a winning recipe?

In fact, why not make it a playoff-clinching recipe? On Wednesday, it was, writes our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. FC Cincinnati came from behind against Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and nabbed a 2-1 win.

The victory was Cincinnati’s first inside the arena, and its first on an artificial playing surface since its fourth-ever MLS match in March 2019.

The win pushed FC Cincinnati to 17-3-6 (57 points) in Major League Soccer, where it swelled its lead in the race for the Supporters Shield.

It what was something of a forgone conclusion, FC Cincinnati also clinched an MLS Cup playoff berth with the victory. Eight matches still remain in the regular season.

Luciano Acosta cancelled out Edwin Mosquera’s 10th minute opener with his 13th tally of the year. The goal arrived in the 75th minute via some quick, clever FCC passing.

More of the same quality buildup play led to Brandon Vazquez’s go-ahead goal five minutes later. The strike was his 17th for club and country across all competitions in 2023.

Final: FCC 2, ATL 1.

FC Cincinnati’s comeback win has secured its MLS Cup playoff berth. Much more to come from this victory.

A go-ahead goal for Cincinnati (80′)

Brandon Vazquez’s fifth MLS goal of 2023 put FC Cincinnati on top and in position for a huge, and deserved, road win.

An equalizer for FC Cincinnati (75′)

Luciano Acosta’s 13th goal of 2023 pulled Cincinnati level. The strike pulled Acosta into the MLS lead with Hany Mukhtar for goals.

Atlanta goal waived off (51′)

Xande Silva appeared to double Atlanta’s lead off a corner kick but the goal was waived off due to an obvious foul prior to the shot.

Atlanta leading at halftime

Unfortunately for FC Cincinnati, the opening goal conceded against Atlanta ended up being an outlier compared against the hosts’ chance creation the rest of the half. FCC could be deadlocked against the second-worst defensive team in the east to begin the second half but they begin still looking to dig out of a hole.

Atlanta opens the scoring (10′)

Edwin Mosquera blasted a shot home from close range as Atlanta took control early.

Underway in Atlanta (1′)

The match kicked off at 7:39 p.m. FC Cincinnati is in head-to-toe orange and Atlanta is wearing a very interesting third jersey called the “404 kit.” The top is a collaboration with local creative firm, Atlanta Influences Everything. The graffiti-style graphics on the shirt call upon the city’s global and national cultural contributions during the 1990′s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.