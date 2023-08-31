Contests
Former state worker, accomplice accused in unemployment benefits scheme: Inspector General

By Candice Hare
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Ohio Department of Job and Family Services employee and an alleged accomplice have been indicted
on 19 counts including theft, tampering with records, and money laundering, according to the Ohio Office of the Inspector General.

Inspector General Randall Meyer says the two women schemed to fraudulently release nearly $6 million in public unemployment assistance (PUA) benefits.

“On February 15, 2022, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services referred an allegation of wrongdoing by former employee and intermittent Customer Service Representative Alana Hamilton to the PUA investigative group,” a press release from the Office of the Ohio Inspector General said.

ODJFS is the agency responsible for distributing PUA benefits in Ohio. In the fiscal year 2021, ODJFS disbursed around $7.6 billion in PUA benefits and later identified millions of dollars of the disbursals as fraudulent, the inspector general said.

“Investigators examined Hamilton’s actions at ODJFS and determined Hamilton had accessed unassigned claims with no legitimate work-related purpose and redetermined the identity/employment verification and program eligibility holds without the required documentation, releasing fraudulent PUA monies on the claims,” according to the press release.

In addition, the inspector general said investigators discovered Hamilton and her accomplice, Lasheta McClellan, were working together in a scheme to commit fraud in the State of Ohio.

In addition to theft, tampering with records, and money laundering, the indictment includes charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for filing incomplete, false, or fraudulent tax returns.

