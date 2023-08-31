‘I don’t know how it gets better than this’: Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour movie

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you thought the Eras Tour was hitting its plateau, you better think again.

Well-renowned singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced Thursday morning that her International Eras Tour will be on the big screen.

Swifties can experience (or re-experience) the legendary performance in theaters as soon as Oct. 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift tweeted.

Fans can wait in line to buy tickets on AMC Theaters’ website.

FOX19 NOW will update this story with more details soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.