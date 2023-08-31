Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS

The Cincinnati radio personality made the announcement on his social media page.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Jim Scott, who began his radio career on WSAI back in 1968, has announced on his Facebook page that he has ALS.

Scott wrote that he started to experience weaknesses in the same arm, hand, and leg, that had been affected by polio which he was diagnosed with in 1954 at the age of 12.

He said in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with ALS, also known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”, in spring 2022.

“ALS is similar to polo in that both are motor-neuron diseases. The big difference is that not everyone who contracted polio died from it. ALS is a fatal disease,” Scott wrote.

“Science found a way to prevent polio, so wouldn’t it be wonderful if doctors and scientists could find a way to defeat ALS?”

Scott says the disease has affected his ability to walk and he now uses a cane he calls “Abel.”

He says friends began to notice that he was walking a bit slower so Scott decided to open up and tell people he is suffering from ALS.

“1360 WSAI or over 30 years on 700 WLW, you probably know my voice. ALS affects the voice. That’s the part that really irritates me, but you gotta keep your sense of humor. I can still talk, and if you listen closely, you’ll be able to understand me. Sounds like a Beatles song “Listen let me whisper in your ear!” Scott wrote.

He wrote that he recently learned of the annual Walk to Defeat ALS which will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, at Winton Woods in the Harper Meadows area, and he will be there walking.

“You don’t have to have ALS to walk with us, but if you do, we will meet that day and won’t we have something in common?” Scott said

In his Facebook post, Scott wrote that he is not asking for pledges for his team - and that he hasn’t started a team.

He says you can make a donation, walk with him, or put together a team to raise money.

“I have had a wonderful life, and am still having a wonderful life, and I don’t have any intention of checking out soon,” Scott wrote.

Tricia Macke interviewed Scott in August 2021 when he was with 700 WLW.

You can watch that interview below.

Another Side of 700 WLW's Jim Scott

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

