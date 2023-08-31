Man identified in fatal Warren County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The serious crash that is blocking a busy Warren County road and delaying traffic to Little Miami Schools is now a fatal one, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Travis Collins, 43, died at Bethesda North Hospital after a crash on Stubbs Mills Road in Hamilton Township, police confirmed.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2022 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on US 22/3 near the intersection of Stubbs Mill Road when it collided with the rear of a 2001 KTM Off-Road dirt bike, operated by Collins, Hamilton Township Chief of Police Scott Hughes said in a press release.

The driver of the Honda was not injured, but Collins was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Chief Hughes said.

Two main routes in the township, US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road, closed shortly after the crash was reported at 5:15 a.m., Warren County dispatchers say.

Police wrote in a tweet earlier Thursday the crash would cause “significant delays” for Little Miami Local Schools.

Officials at Little Miami Local Schools wrote in a Facebook post this was a multi-vehicle crash that closed US 22/3 between Zoar Road and Hopewell Vly Drive.

“This will impact drivers and buses getting to the high school and middle school this morning. Please use alternative routes like Foster Maineville Rd to Morrow-Cozaddale Rd. OR If you take 22/3, you can turn Right at Zoar, Left at Ford and then Left at Morrow Cozzaddale,” the post reads.

At 7 a.m., the district put out an update saying U.S. 22/3 is now only closed between Zoar Road and Classicway Boulevard.

This is an ongoing investigation.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE 🚨



US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road will be closed for an extended period of time while we investigate a serious automobile crash. Motorists should seek alternative routes. This road closure will significantly impact @LM_Schools traffic. @ODOT_Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/cepaSkUSSo — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 31, 2023

