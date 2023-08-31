Man killed in Warren County dirt bike crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 43-year-old man is dead in a crash involving a dirt bike in Warren County.

It happened about 5:20 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 22/3 and Stubbs Mills Road, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Travis Collins, 43, of Lebanon died at Bethesda North Hospital shortly after he was transported there from the crash scene, police said in a news release.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 2022 Honda Accord heading east on Ohio 22/3 approached the intersection of Stubbs Mills Road and struck the rear of Collins’ 2001 KTM Off-Road dirt bike.

The driver of the Honda, 55-year-old Anthony Harter of Hamilton Township, was not hurt, according to the police chief.

US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road were closed while police investigated the crash.

Police warned it would cause “significant delays” for Little Miami Local Schools.

